Social media users roast Stoan Seate following his EFF tweet

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate's tweet did not go down well with some social media users.

Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate found himself topping the trend list on Twitter after he criticised the ongoing national shutdown by the EFF and other organisations.

Seate, who is currently playing the role of Sefako on Showmax’s telenovela The Wife, tweeted “F***ck EFF”.

His tweet did not go unnoticed, as social media users wasted no time to take a jab Seate’s acting skills.


Some accused him of being an attention seeker who should leave serious matters to other people, while others advised him to focus on reviving his fading music career.

