Social media users roast Stoan Seate following his EFF tweet

Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate found himself topping the trend list on Twitter after he criticised the ongoing national shutdown by the EFF and other organisations.

Seate, who is currently playing the role of Sefako on Showmax’s telenovela The Wife, tweeted “F***ck EFF”.

Fuck EFF!!!!! — STOAN (@stoanito) March 20, 2023

His tweet did not go unnoticed, as social media users wasted no time to take a jab Seate’s acting skills.

Some accused him of being an attention seeker who should leave serious matters to other people, while others advised him to focus on reviving his fading music career.

no wonder you fell in the music industry..You are a bold clown — Ms SthembiD❤💰📖 (@SthembiD) March 20, 2023

Just because department of arts and culture gave you a tender in the North West We understand you singing for supper — ganda Ganda 🇿🇦 (@Mphodoza) March 20, 2023

I don’t like EFF, but Stoan people have the right to demonstrate their views & disgruntlement. You have no right whatsoever to swear at them like that, I respected you dude. But after this tweet, it literally showed how rampant you are! Learn to respect yourself and other people. — Pennflex Global Marketing (@Pennflex_GM) March 20, 2023

What's crazy is that you've never trended for the actual work that you do Stoan because there's nothing trendworthy about it. Thank EFF for giving you a moment to shine , you moron. https://t.co/QukilYRbUv — Kapricorn. (@Mack_Iva_) March 20, 2023

Not an EFF member/supporter but shocked to find out how out of touch bald headed Stoan is with South Africa's reality after his fuck you EFF tweet + you really can't act had you not upset us arbitrarily we would've stomached your acting quietly so but no 🥔-head had to nywe-nywe! — Ndidikiwe. (@AsemahleMak) March 20, 2023

