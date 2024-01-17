Song of the year winner vows to take a back seat from awards

Maskandi singer Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose says he will now take a break from entering competitions.

This follows controversy around his Ukhozi FM Song of the Year Award.

Mpungose, however, said he will ask his legion of fans to vote for any artist he feels stands a chance in that competition.

Walks away with R100, 000 prize

Mpungose made this claim after being handed a R100, 0000 cheque from song contest sponsors Amathole Funerals.

The special handover was staged during the Ukhozi FM Woza Nabangani Bakho Drive Show. The drive show is anchored by Tshatha Ngobe and Selbeyonce Mkhize at the radio station in Durban on Tuesday.

Joining him in accepting the cheque were his throngs of fans, who are known as the Blue Nation, clad in blue pants and T-shirts.

Garnered most votes

Mpungose’s song, titled Umjolo Lowo, got the nod ahead of others because it garnered the most votes.

It’s the second time Mpungose has his maskandi song win the competition. This after his song Ijele became a crossover song on Ukhozi FM in 2020. “It’s a huge feat for me as I have made history as a maskandi singer,” he said.

“This is largely due to outpouring of love of my loyal fans over these years. I have over 70 branches of supporters in KZN, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. Some are overseas.

“They go all out in voting for their favourite king of maskandi. For that I will forever be indebted to them.”

Fans have taken things too far

Due to the uproar and noise following his win on New Year’s Eve, Mpungose said he has taken a decision to take a back seat in competitions.

His rivalry with Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele has also caused problems. It has resulted in a loss of life, while others are nursing injuries.

The source of conflict between the maskandi lovers is Mpungose’s winning song and Paris by Manqele. Many believe Manqele’s song Paris should have won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year contest.

Taking a back seat

“I must give others a chance now and maybe there won’t be any noise anymore. I will urge my followers to choose any artist I think stands a chance to win.

“Not so long ago, there was also noise when I beat top dogs like the late AKA, Lady Zamar, Shekinah and Destruction Boyz at some TV competition (DStv Mzansi Viewers Choices Awards).”

“Some people were stunned at how this maskandi artist came out tops. What gladdens my heart amid all this noise is that it’s the efforts of my followers. They vote in numbers that set me apart from the rest,” said the artist, who has ventured into the funeral parlour business.

