Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba launches new platform for women

Actress and and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba has launched “She’s A Wonder”, a safe platform for women.

Ndaba-Lichaba launched the project in Mogale City, Krugersdorp in commemoration of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The platform is a safe space for women to breathe hope, inspiration, and love.

It is for women who want to reclaim their power and taking back what had been stolen from them including confidence, self-esteem, finances, and motherhood.

She said the details regarding the upcoming women’s month series will be shared with the public soon.

Taking to social media, the actress thanked God for trusting her with the new project, saying said God is using her and her story to ensure that mothers and broken women feel safe.

“I never doubted today I would be standing here giving you all the glory and honour for my restoration and a start to a new season you have activated. ‘She’s A Wonder’ is a project you told me to do, it’s officially here,” she wrote.

