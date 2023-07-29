Sorisha Naidoo denies being producer on ‘RHOD’

The new season of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is allegedly set to see billionaire housewife, Sorisha Naidoo, as one of the producers of the show.

Even though she denies any involvement in the production side of the show, two highly placed sources allege that Naidoo will officially take position as one of the producers.

“Oh, she was already calling the shots on season three. It is just that it was not official. It will be clearer soon because as I know, her and Uncle Viv (Vivian Naidoo) are said to be in the process of buying a stake in the production company of the show,” the source added.

When contacted for comment, Naidoo, the wife of Vivian, strongly denied any involvement in the behind the scenes of the show.

She said: “I am not producer of the show. Never showed interest in being a product of this show. This is inaccurate.”

However, another source close to the show insisted that the businesswoman is in negotiations to take up a more prominent role as one of the producers for the fourth season.

RHOD is produced by Let It Rain Films. The local licence rights of the show, which is an original concept of the Real Housewives franchise by the United States of America based NBC is owned by Mnet.

The source said Naidoo was also in the process of buying the licence rights from NBC a few years ago before Mnet scooped her.

“It only makes sense for her. She has always had an interest in television production, she tried many times to own a stake in television production, remember she was once in line to buy a stake in the production with NBC which produces the show internationally, this was way before M-net scooped the rights,” another source said.

The show, which is broadcast by Showmax, is one of the biggest reality television shows in the country. The third season featured Naidoo, Nonku Williams, Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Sane Bhengu, Mbali Ngiba and Slee Ndlovu.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.