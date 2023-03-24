Sports broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono resigns from Radio 2000

Award-winning Sports Broadcaster anchor and presenter Motshidisi Mohono has resigned from SABC’s Radio 2000, where she was hosting Game Time.

The SABC Mohono’s resignation is effective from 31 March and the new host would be announced soon.

“She has been with SABC Sport for a period of one year, and unfortunately, due to other contractual obligations and responsibilities, she has opted to leave SABC,” reads the statement.

Keletso Totlhanyo, SABC Sport’s General Manager said: “The SABC would like to wish Ms. Mohono well in her future endeavors and would like to thank her for keeping our sports audience entertained, informed and educated”.

