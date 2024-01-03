Stoan Seate suffered third degree burns on New Year’s eve

Stoan Seate, who is well known for being part of the legendary Kwaito group Bongo Maffin has revealed that his 2023 did not end well.

Gas explosion

Taking to social media on Tuesday Seate shared that on New Year’s Eve, he had a gas accident where he suffered from third-degree burns.

“It was like a gas explosion of some sort. If you can see my lips, nose, and my entire arm I have third-degree burns. I think fire is a destroyer but also a builder. For me the pain was so extreme, I had to take a moment and send a prayer to God,” he said.

“I’ve got many of my homies, many of my family, many of colleagues that no longer feel pain, and we have lost so many people.

Staying at home to heal

“It’s a beautiful new year. I’m doing nothing but big things this year, nothing but massive projects building this country. We are in an election year. This injury is bringing me down because I have to stay at home and heal, but in healing, it’s a time for reflection,” said Seate.

Seate said this year he will be turning 49 and will be doing massive things. He said the injury is bringing him down because he needs to heal.

He thanked all his fans and followers for the well wishes and said it could have been worse but God for sparing his life.

In 2023 Seate suffered from cyberbullying after he had lashed at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for organising a protest action. He, however, later acknowledged his mistake.

The controversial social media post by the musician read: “F*ck EFF”, in response to the party’s nationwide shutdown.

Social media users trolled Seate, who also plays the role of Sefako on the Showmax’s telenovela The Wife. They bashed his acting skills, claiming he lacks talent. Some accused him of being a beneficiary of a tender in the Free State.

He has since admitted that his tweet was divisive, and he would therefore take it down.

“After a lot of introspection and reflection I’ve realised that my words cut deep … and words do matter. I love my country and my people deeply and I understand that some of my family, my associates and countrymen are EFF members and voters. Our country needs unity not all this division. I love you all, even the ones that have been swearing at me, I understand,” he wrote.

