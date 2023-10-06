Tamaryn has taken a break from medicine to learn how to cook

Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has revealed that she has taken a break from practicing medicine, in order to nurture her new hobby, cooking.

Speaking to Sunday World at an exclusive cooking session hosted by Nestlé, she said cooking has become a new hobby for her. She said her new-found hobby is not necessarily sparked by her new life as a wife, but it’s something she always wanted to do.

“I have never really naturally loved cooking. I think it is also because I studied and worked in medicine and so I would opt for your fish fingers and noodles as my staple. This year I decided I want to take time off from medicine, and I will go back next year,” said Tamaryn.

The model said she then asked herself what she wanted to do upon taking a much-needed break from her career – and cooking was first in mind.

“My family loves cooking. They all cook very well, and the mussel starter that I have shared with Nestlé comes from my family recipe. My aunt shared it with me and I just adjusted it.”

Tamaryn said she is enjoying learning how to cook and thinks she has achieved what she’s always wanted to. She said every time she sees something new, she wants to try it and the next dish she wants to learn how to cook is Briyani.

“The most important thing for me is that it must be hearty meals, and I want people to understand that I am not a chef. I am just someone who is having fun in the kitchen, I want to be able to make my family recipes, my husband likes oxtail and dombolo (dumplings) – I wanted to learn how to make that.”

She said she is 10 times better at cooking than when she started cooking, and is proud of her progress up until now.

“The partnership that I have with Nestlé is exciting for me, and I never thought I would be cooking with people using my family recipes and mine. I want to share people’s traditional meals, I want to share cultural meals, especially those that have been forgotten.”

Still keeping it up & excited to learn more. Missed posting this video yesterday because I went to watch #littlemermaid Sorry, not sorry #CookwithTamaryn 👀😂 Here's a gimpse of yet another fun time cooking a family favourite. Creamy garlic mussels with spice bread or as we'd call it, Aunty T's broodjie (this recipe will follow). A meal perfect for a cold rainy day.

