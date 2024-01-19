Thabethe says her reality show is about inspiration, not drama

Actress, broadcaster, and businesswoman Thando Thabethe says her reality show Unstoppable Thabooty is all about expanding.

The second season shows off Thabethe and her closest friends and family’s growth as well as her businesses.

Introduction and planting a seed

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Thabethe said in Season 1 there were a lot of things that were mentioned, which she had an intention of doing.

“Season 1 was an introduction to my life and planting a seed, or hearing about ideas, dreams, and plans that I have about my life. I’m very excited for people to see some of those things come to provision,” said Thabethe.

Thabethe’s shapewear business has flourished in the past year, and she is over the moon and happy with the growth.

No more dog parties this season

In Season 1 she had a massive dog party. However, this season she says there will be no dog parties.

“No dog parties this season, I think we had fun with that party. I think this season is a completely different one. It’s a coming into your own and growing. It’s bigger than a dog party.”

The Safta award-winning actress said that Season 2 is all about exploring the dynamics of balancing her career. Being a businesswoman and being family-orientated.

All about inspiring and empowering

“I’ve also now opened a manufacturing factory and I plan to create job opportunities within the textile sector. So I believe it is all about being able to balance it all out.

“The show is one that is meant to inspire, it’s not going to bring you drama. If you are looking for drama, it is the wrong show. We are here to empower and inspire young girls.”

Thabethe said fans should stay tuned to the reality show to see if she has a new potential love interest.

Unstoppable Thabooty Season 2 will premiere on BET on January 20 2024.

