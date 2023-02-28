Thando Thabethe bags reality show on BET Africa

Media personality and businesswoman Thando Thabethe has bagged herself a new reality show on BET Africa channel 129.

Thabethe took to social media to share snippets of her new show Unstoppable Thabooty.

The 947 radio host did not, however, announce when the show would start airing.

Last week she shared that she also does voiceovers for the lifestyle channel BBC Lifestyle. Thabethe made a comeback on Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, where she was praised for her acting skills.

She has also managed to take her underwear range into one of the top retail stores, to cater to everyone.

