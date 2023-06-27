Thapelo Mokoena bringing versatility to ‘Fatal Seduction’

Actor Thapelo Mokoena, who will be playing one of the lead roles in Netflix’s new series Fatal Seduction, has shared that range is his game.

Mokoena, who plays the character of Leonard, took to social media to share that he has brought a lot of characters to the screen. He said this year he is redirecting as an actor with regard to the scripts he chooses and how they come to life.

“I’ve spent the past three years making TV & Film that is intentionally selected to showcase range, reach & flexibility as an Actor & storyteller,” he wrote.

Fatal Seduction tells the story of secretive desires and hidden passions which explode when Nandi, played by Kgomotso Christopher, spends a life-altering weekend away from her husband, Leonard and discovers how far she is willing to go to release her inhibitions.

A sudden tragedy happens and Nandi’s world crumbles around her. There is an unraveling of hidden intentions, which sets off a chain reaction with powerful results.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.