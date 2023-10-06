Thato Mosehle and hubby celebrate first year of wedded bliss

Medical doctor and Miss South Africa 2020 first runner-up Thato Mosehle recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband Frans Maruma. Mosehle announced that she was officially off the market in 2021 when she got engaged.

In September 2022 Mosehle celebrated her bridal shower with close friends. The 27-year-old medic said she felt blessed and overwhelmed, explaining how excited she was as the countdown to the big day began, and how she could not wait to become Mrs M.

A few celebrities such as Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala congratulated the model on her wedding day.

Mosehle, who is also the Miss Supranational 2020 runner-up, took to social media to reflect on her marriage and penned a heartfelt message.

“I made a lifelong commitment to the kindest and sweetest man ever. He leads from Godly principles and loves so gently. I’m truly blessed to call him my husband for FOREVER, I love him so much,” she wrote.

Mosehle and her husband celebrated their one-year anniversary at Nambiti Hills Private Game Experience located in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

The beauty queen has shared in the past that she prefers to keep her love life private. She met her husband through work, and they started dating in 2018.

She said from the time they were dating, he has been consistent and made her feel safe. She added that she does not share much about her love life because that is the one part she does not want people to have an opinion on.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.