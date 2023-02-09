‘The River’ actor pens heartfelt farewell message to fans

Actor and presenter Lawrence Maleka, who plays Zolani Dlamini on 1 Magic’s telenovela The River, has penned a heartfelt message to his fans.

Maleka made his last appearance on the telenovela last week Thursday as his character exited the show in a brutal manner.

The actor thanked his fans for giving him confidence and for encouraging his perfect blend of self-delusion.

“With this character, many of you saw people you know, loved ones, siblings and friends, fond and painful memories, you celebrate me because I am of you,” he wrote.

Last week the channel confirmed that the telenovela is sadly coming to an end. Fellow actors who have also exited the show are Hlomla Dandala and Tango Ncetezo.

The show was launched in 2018, airing over 1,200 episodes, and made its impact beyond SA borders. Over the years, the show scooped 26 Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) out of 31 nominations.

