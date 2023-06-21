‘The River’s Angelina gave me a voice’ – Mavuso

Nokuthula Mavuso, who plays the character of Angelina Mthombeni, will make her exit on 1 Magic’s telenovela The River, next month. Speaking to Sunday World, Mavuso said the Angelina character was never meant to be in the story for as long as it was.

“She was just meant to come in and out of the story and then exit much sooner. Which I was happy with because wow, she’d leave me exhausted after a day of shooting. For her to have been in the story from 2018 till now, took us all by surprise.”

“The audience seemed to enjoy the chaos she brought. To bid her farewell at this time is not such a bad idea, really. Angelina’s exit will be a shocker,” said Ledwaba.

Mavuso said playing the character of Angelina allowed her to be as loud as she wanted to be. She was able to say things she wished she could in real life that she can’t really express out loud.

“She allowed me to go everywhere in terms of human emotions and interactions. She could be the most loving, forgiving, nurturing, most fearless and then turn around to be the most ruthless in a heartbeat, which is rare to find in a character. I think the writers had fun writing, and really not knowing how it’ll translate once shot,” she said.

Speaking on how she has stayed in the acting industry for so long, she highlighted that taking breaks in between has helped her a lot. Remaining true to the storyteller self has allowed her to explore, and talk to herself, treating the craft as a gift that demands nurturing.

“I genuinely respect the gift of storytelling that I’ve been entrusted with. I know it comes from a higher place. Keeping my personal life separate from what I do for a living. At home, I’m a mom, a wife, a neighbour, a sister. I learnt very early in my career not to make the job my life.”

After The River, she says this is a period of exploration and revisiting creativity. She stopped writing when she went in front of the camera, which is something that always gnawed at her.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of creating work that educates, stories about ordinary people. I love history, and with the internet becoming more accessible to many, there’s room to create work that speaks to audiences across the globe. There is a series that’s now in post-production which should air later this year. Look out for that one, it’s gonna be fantastic,” she said.

Mavuso added that she has been really fortunate to have worked both locally and internationally.

“If I were to wake up one day and decide not to act anymore, I’d be really grateful to have had those opportunities. I take none of them for granted.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World