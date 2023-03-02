Themba Broly asks for prayers as he goes to surgery

Big Brother Mzansi runner-up contestant Themba Broly Mabaso has asked for prayers from his fans after he went for surgery for his hand on Wednesday.

Mabaso shared that he delayed getting treatment for the injured hand and that there may now be an infection which could even mean amputation.

“I’ve had the same surgery twice because the first time I broke my hand and it didn’t heal which was in 2019. In 2021 before I went to the house I broke my hand for the second time, so now I fell into something and hurt my hand. Now I have to do the same operation for the third time on the same hand,” he said.

Mabaso shared that he was supposed to be operated on the day before but due to him not feeling well it didn’t happen.

