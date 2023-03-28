Threatened Mphowabadimo seeks legal advice on past relationship

Big Brother Mzansi season three winner, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, better known as Mphowabadim, is seeking legal advice from her lawyers regarding her past relationship.

Mphowabadimo issued a statement on Tuesday saying she is receiving phone calls and text messages threatening her life and that of her son.

She further stated that some of the threats came from people who were close to her ex-boyfriend Themba Brolly.

In the past week, she revealed that she is single and has moved back home.

“I am trying so hard to move away from this chapter but the defamation that has come with it hasn’t been pleasant to the extent of threats leading to my unborn baby, son, and myself,” she wrote.

She added that she has no interest in her ex-boyfriend’s life or what he does with his life, as their relationship ended a long time ago and they have not been in contact.

“I ask that we move with respect and consideration and allow me to detach myself with grace, anything else will be addressed to and by my lawyer to anyone involved to date respectively,” reads Mphowabadimo’s statement.

