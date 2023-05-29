Thuso Mbedu’s star keeps on rising and shining brighter

Media personality and internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu has joined the cosmetics company L’Oréal.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Mbedu let her fans in on her new journey as the brand ambassador and spokesperson of the cosmetics company.

“Grateful and excited to join the L’Oréal family as their brand ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa,” she wrote.

“Looking forward to learning and growing in a space where your voice matters: no matter your shade.”

Recently, Mbedu was also part of the Gris Dior campaign, a scent that is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

In April, the brand revealed that she was one of the faces for its new campaign.

Mbedu rose to prominence for her performance in the teen drama series Is’Thunzi for which she was nominated consecutively for an International Emmy in 2017 and 2018.

Her star rose even further when she later appeared on the 2018 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

