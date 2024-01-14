‘Time for my mom to sit back and enjoy fruits of my success’

Following a career-changing move from Stellenbosch to Philadelphia Union in the US in July last year, South African rising soccer star Olwethu Makhanya has wasted no time to give his mother a break from her backbreaking hustles.

The 19-year-old towering defender, who plies his trade in the fast-growing Major Soccer League, told Sunday World he has stopped his mother from waking up very early in the mornings to work as an informal trader.

Makhanya’s mother has relied on her hustle for many years to put food on the table for her family in KwaMakhutha, a sprawling township south of Durban.

