Celebrity News

‘Time for my mom to sit back and enjoy fruits of my success’

By Sunday World
Olwethu Makhanya
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 01: Olwethu Makhanya #29 of Philadelphia Union II brings the ball forward during MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game between Philadelphia Union II and New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Following a career-changing move from Stellenbosch to Philadelphia Union in the US in July last year, South African rising soccer star Olwethu Makhanya has wasted no time to give his mother a break from her backbreaking hustles.

The 19-year-old towering defender, who plies his trade in the fast-growing Major Soccer League, told Sunday World he has stopped his mother from waking up very early in the mornings to work as an informal trader.

Makhanya’s mother has relied on her hustle for many years to put food on the table for her family in KwaMakhutha, a sprawling township south of Durban.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest Celebrity News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.