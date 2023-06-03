Top artists’ choreographer Miss Hilary ventures into music

Working with top musicians as a choreographer for Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi has opened many doors for Miss Hilary, whose real name is Tinyiko Hilary Khoza.

Born and raised in Soweto, Khoza has worked with the two top artists as both a dancer and a choreographer.

Her journey started at Xibelani at a tender age and she was also part of a dancing group in her family, a period in her life that exposed her to choreography.

Speaking to Sunday World, the influencer said although she did not grow up in Limpopo, she is a lover of culture.

“Africanity is something that I have always defined in a way that suits me, because I have always known what it means to be myself. That is why I have decided to convey it in music. Dance and music have always been a part of my life,” she said.

The 23-year-old believes she is multi-talented and has released her debut single titled Pandza, where she has tried to create a sound that describes her and stands as an African woman.

“I just wanted a way to introduce myself into the music industry and when everything came together, it was all so surreal. I believe choreography is going to play a big role in my music career.”

Khoza will release an EP titled Best of Both Worlds in August featuring South African, Nigerian, and Namibian artists.

She said it was not easy for her to explain to producers the outcome she wanted for the upcoming EP, because she wanted to incorporate both worlds that shaped her.

