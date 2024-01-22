Top musicians butt heads over learners who failed grade 12

Two KwaZulu-Natal musicians have been butting heads in an online slug fest over a post about matriculants who failed their 2023 year-end exams.

Intaba yaseDubai and Duncan tore each other apart after the former shared a post viewed by many as a jab on the rapper, whose real name is Siphamandla Msomi.

The Afropop singer encouraged the learners who failed matric not to bury their heads in the sand, but to pick themselves up and forge ahead.

The Ngiyamthanda hitmaker wrote: “If your name doesn’t appear on paper, don’t despair, you can still make it happen [in life].

“Even the likes of Duncan SA are not educated but they are trying, besides that dagga is killing them.”

The post got the KwaMashu-born Duncan hot under the collar.

Illiteracy

He responded: “As proof that a person is illiterate and stupid is when he signs a complex contract that pays him R3 700 because he can’t comprehend the terms and conditions.”

Intaba yaseDubai, born Lindokuhle Msomi, did not take the response lightly.

“Well, how sure are you about that? What will you say if I say I never signed that contract? There was just informal talks,” hit back Intaba yaseDubai.

However, Duncan did not back down, and continued to throw another jab: “During those contract negotiations, since they were conducted in English, all you kept saying was “exactly”.

By R3 700 contract, Duncan was referring to what Intaba yaseDubai disclosed publicly when he was embroiled in a contractual dispute with Ambitious Entertainment two years ago.

He wrote on social media that he only receives R3 700 monthly for his contribution to the chart-topping hit Mali Eningi single featuring Big Zulu in 2020.

Contractual dispute

He felt he deserved more and desperately wanted to be released from a contract which stipulated that he needed to release four albums under the company.

He later announced his split from the record label on social media.

He wrote at the time: “I would like to announce that me and Ambitiouz Entertainment have parted ways.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and platform they gave me when no one did. Like I said before, I am not fighting anyone nor Ambitiouz, I don’t like uncertainty.

“I almost gave up on music because I was not paid what I deserve and what I worked hard for.”

The musician’s claims were later refuted by Ambitiouz Entertainment.

It is not the first time that Intaba yaseDubai and Duncan have squared off.

Two years ago, Duncan expressed disgust when his fellow musician featured him on his event without discussing a booking fee and payment terms.

His failure to show up at the event would have been misinterpreted wrongly by his fans, contended Duncan at the time.

