Travel agency scammed me, says Bobby Blanco

Social media influencer Bobby Blanco, real name Bob Sithole, entrusted a travel agency to plan a trip for him and a friend to Thailand, which would have taken place this month, but the travel agent absconded with a substantial amount totaling R200 000.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Bobby said Eco Travel, a travel agency that is owned by Charlie van de Walt, was recommended by a friend who is a client for 15 years.

“She trusted them only for her to also get scammed in December by the very same agency that had been booking trips for her over these years. Her brother was supposed to go to Dubai in December and when he got to the airport and were handing in their passports, they were told there were no flights found under their names,” said Bobby.

