Trevor Gumbi celebrates being alcohol free

International stand-up comedian, MC and actor Trevor Gumbi, whose roots are in South Africa, celebrated his sobriety on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old said he was proud of himself for winning his battle against alcohol addiction, even if only five months sober.

He posted a picture of himself sweating after having one too many.

Today, my little sobriety baby is 5 months old and we celebrate cause we’re slowly getting to bury this sweaty drunk guy, bit by bit #aDayAtaTime pic.twitter.com/YUoWzjy7Vt — Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) March 7, 2023

Fans and twitter users took to Trevor’s comment section on the micro-blogging app and encouraged him to keep going. They praised him for deciding to stop his bad habit.

@Sbu116 wrote : “Congratulations broer. Step by step. I am not at that point yet alcohol wise but proud to say 25 months as a non smoker. Even got joined by 2 associates.” @Real_Phoka wrote: “ Recognizing that something is becoming or is already a serious problem in your life and taking action to rid yourself of that something is a powerful display of strength and character. Not many people get there on their own. I wish you the very best in your journey.” In 2021 Gumbi experienced a major setback, and used it as material in his show. He said: “If you can not laugh at your issues, then your not funny. “A bad comedian is one who allows good shows go to his head and bad shows go to his heart.” Gumbi, who is also an actor, has kept audiences laughing for more than 20 years. For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author