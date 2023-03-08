Trevor Gumbi celebrates being alcohol free

International stand-up comedian, MC and actor Trevor Gumbi, whose roots are in South Africa, celebrated his sobriety on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old said he was proud of himself for winning his battle against alcohol addiction, even if only five months sober.
He posted a picture of himself sweating after having one too many.
Today, my little sobriety baby is 5 months old and we celebrate cause we’re slowly getting to bury this sweaty drunk guy, bit by bit #aDayAtaTime pic.twitter.com/YUoWzjy7Vt
— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) March 7, 2023
Fans and twitter users took to Trevor’s comment section on the micro-blogging app and encouraged him to keep going. They praised him for deciding to stop his bad habit.
