Trevor Noah proud to hang out with Kevin Hart in Mzansi

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour stand-up comedy show took place at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria over the weekend.

Taking to social media comedian Trevor Noah shared how excited he was to have spent a night with Hart, who has also embraced the name Mpho from Mzansi fans.

Trevor shared that he had the pleasure of introducing Hart on stage during his show on Saturday.

“The crowd was electric, Kevin killed it and we spent the night celebrating with his tequila,” he wrote.

Trevor also showed Hart some classic South Africn moves dancing to local amapiano tunes.

Hart also showed his appreciation to Noah and how he had surprised the audience with a pop-up and got a big applause.

Kevin Hart brings his Reality Check show to South Africa

