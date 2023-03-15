Subscriptions
Tributes pour in for jazz great Gloria Bosman

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Gloria Bosman / Instagram

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in for the late legendary jazz musician Gloria Bosman who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The award-winning icon, who was 50 at the time of her death, was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting in December 2022.

Bosman’s family released a statement late on Tuesday and has asked for compassion and space as they come to terms with the passing of their loved one.


The family confirmed that Bosman passed on in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a short illness. She died peacefully while surrounded by her family.

Tributes have poured in from different organisations and people who she touched with her work.

