Tributes pour in for jazz great Gloria Bosman

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in for the late legendary jazz musician Gloria Bosman who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The award-winning icon, who was 50 at the time of her death, was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting in December 2022.

Bosman’s family released a statement late on Tuesday and has asked for compassion and space as they come to terms with the passing of their loved one.

The family confirmed that Bosman passed on in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a short illness. She died peacefully while surrounded by her family.

Tributes have poured in from different organisations and people who she touched with her work.

The National School of the Arts would like to send its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gloria Bosman. At the time of her passing, Bosman was our Artist-In-Residence in the music department. Her untimely death has left us shattered. We will honour her legacy! pic.twitter.com/Py7lAJoT6V — NationalSchoolofArts (@NsaArt) March 15, 2023

Saddened by the news of the passing of @GloriaBosman. A great performer and no nonsense artist. Condolences to her family. #RIPGloriaBosman pic.twitter.com/lqgJo3CeFa — Web Maestro (@webmaestroZA) March 15, 2023

#RIPGloriaBosman Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a great musician Gloria Bosman who graced us with her talent & soulful voice .May her music continue to inspire & comfort us .Sending condolences to her loved ones #RIP #Jazzlegend 🕊 — Hip Hop Siren (@thesoul_singer) March 15, 2023

AZAPO sends her condolences to the Bosman family, on the passing of the legendary @GloriaBosman #gloriabosman #RIPGloriaBosman pic.twitter.com/taeydizwvn — AZAPO (@AZAPO_News) March 15, 2023

Open-mic is saddened by the passing of a Multi-award winning musician Gloria Bosman. Sending heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans 🤍🕊️#RIPGloriaBosman pic.twitter.com/ybfnEgpbLQ — Open Mic Productions /🇿🇦 (@OpenMicProdSA) March 15, 2023

