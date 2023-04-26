Tributes pour in for the legendary Belafonte

Social media was flooded with tributes on Wednesday honouring American folk singer, Harry Belafonte, who died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday at the age of 96.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Belafonte, who was also a mentor of the iconic Miriam Makeba, holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans and many around the world for his outstanding talent and warmth of his personality and for his stand against apartheid whilst in the prime of his international career.

“He was instrumental in sustaining the United Nations led cultural boycott against apartheid South Africa. He worked closely with South African artists including Miriam Makeba to ensure South Africa’s struggle against apartheid remained in the international spotlight and agenda. He was an influencer of his time who spared no energy in supporting our liberation struggle and in campaigning for human rights in many other parts of the world. We will remember him as a hero and true friend of South Africa that we must celebrate during our National Orders ceremony and for many years to come.”

Political Party EFF also took to twitter to celebrate the life of the singer and activist.

“During his life Belafonte made it his mission to embrace and promote emerging African musicians in the United States of America. South Africa’s Miriam Makeba gained massive global attention after being featured in a 1960 song by Belafonte called One More Dance.”

South African actor John Kani, who also looked to the “elder” for inspiration, said: “Rest in Peace Harry Belafonte. Your race is run and you have won. All South African artists who lived in the USA salute you. Honoured by the South African Government as one of the Companions of O R TAMBO in recognition to your contribution to our liberation. Elder.”

Rest in Peace Harry Belafonte. Your race is run and you have won. All South African artists who lived in the USA salute you. Honoured by the South African Government as one of the Companions of O R TAMBO in recognition to your contribution to our liberation. Elder🙏🏿⭐️ — JOHN KANI (@JOHNKANIELDER) April 25, 2023

The first African-American president Barack Obama said Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up.

“He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids.”

Martin Lurther the King’s daughter Bernice King shared her gratitude to the late Belafonte. She wrote: “When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. Here he is mourning with my mother at the funeral service for my father at Morehouse College. I won’t forget…Rest well, sir.”

Singer Gladys Knight shared: “I remember being at an awards show several years ago and both Harry and Sidney were backstage as I came from presenting, they both quickly got with me for a photo. I, as always, was honored to be in their presence and grateful they wanted to make sure we got a photo together. Both were amazing icons for justice and the arts. Men among men. RIP Harry, you were one of a kind.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author