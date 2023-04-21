Twitter verification badge gone … but stays for some

After an announcement of certain changes to the social media app Twitter, Elon Musk has officially removed the verification badge for many well-known individuals.

However, some high-profile individuals still carry the tick.

It has been reported that the billionaire and Twitter CEO decided to pay from his own pocket to keep the blue ticks of certain individuals including LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner.

The aim of Twitter’s verification system was to ensure that accounts from individuals and organisations who freely contributed content to the social media platform were being run by those individuals and organisations.

Earlier in April, Musk said he would be charging R145 a month for the verification badge through Twitter Blue.

The changes, he said at the time, are the only way to address advanced Artificial Intelligence bot swarms taking over, adding that voting in polls will also require verification for the same reason.

“It’s OK to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” wrote Musk.

Musk has expressed his dislike of the verification system, calling it corrupt, a lords and peasants system.

