Tycoon placed at centre of Makhadzi, Master KG break-up

Hitmakers Master KG and Makhadzi could not keep their relationship solid after a Botswana businessman allegedly interfered.

This comes after reports surfaced last week that Makhadzi, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was in a new relationship with former Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandela owner Lawrence Muluadzi.

After Master KG, born Kgaogelo Moagi, announced in December that he broke up with the murahu hitmaker without giving reasons, Sunday World understands that a mysterious Botswana businessman is at the centre of the country’s music power couple’s break-up.

Sources close to the recently minted Metro FM award singer have also revealed that the Mulaudzi was behind Makhadzi’s One-Woman Show in Botswana in March 2022.

“He is based in Botswana and when she goes that side, she is with him. It went on for a while before Master KG caught on fully and broke up with her in that public post in December,” said a source.

The mole added that the businessman also encouraged Makhadzi to drop her record label Open Mic Productions to start her own stable, Makhadzi Entertainment.

“He told her that she could make more money by herself and that she does not have to be making money for other people, because she is a big star. So, she used to benefit a lot from his business knowledge and encouragement.”

Another mole who used to work with the singer at Open Mic Productions said the break-up between was not all roses, because the Jerusalema hitmaker caused trouble when he requested a refund from Makhadzi for everything he has done for her.

A former colleague added: “It was a big thing because Master KG is known for being super frugal, but used to spend a lot on her.

“So, when they broke up, it was dramatic because he wanted everything of his returned to him. I am not sure if he got anything back though.”

Master KG refused to comment, saying: “Eish, this one I do not want to talk about … We are still working together, so I do not want to comment at all.”

In a Facebook post he shared in December about the break-up, he revealed: “It is sad to say this, but me and my queen Makhadzi are no longer in a relationship, but we continue working together to entertain our lovely fans going forward. Thank you.”

Makhadzi did not reply to text messages sent to her.

Last week, Zimoja reported that Makhadzi and Vhavenda Princess Masindi Mphephu had a brawl at the princess’ birthday bash which was organised by Mulaudzi, who also booked Makhadzi to perform but ended up flirting with her, causing a screaming match between the two women.

