Unathi demands R1.6m for unlawful termination of contract

Radio and television icon Unathi Nkayi is demanding a whopping R1.6-million from Kaya FM for unfair dismissal and loss of income after she lost lucrative endorsements as a result of the station ‘s unlawful termination of her contract.

Nkayi’s demands are contained in the suit she filed at the Johannesburg High Court last week.

