US rapper Doja Cat’s mom obtains restraining order against son

American rapper Doja Cat’s mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against her son.

Abusive family member

Sawyer claims that the singer, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is being physically and verbally abused by her older brother Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

According to reports, legal documents that were submitted by Doja Cat’s mother reveal that the singer needs protection from Raman. Sawyer claims that Raman knocked Doja Cat’s teeth out.

Not the first restraining order

She further reveals that Raman gave Doja cuts and bruises, and destroyed and stole some of her property. According to Sawyer, she has had a restraining order against her son in the past, but it has since expired.

In the court documents seen by TMZ, Doja’s mother claims Raman is also verbally abusive toward his famous sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manner”. She also states that he has made her daughter Doja feel unsafe and left traumatised.

As for her own safety, Doja’s mom alleges Raman physically abused her and threatened her multiple times over the past year. She also claims that the most recent incident happened earlier this month.

The judge has granted Doja’s mom a court-ordered protection from Raman, pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order. However, the judge did not grant that same protection for Doja Cat. The Judge said Doja Cat would need to file her own request for a restraining order to be valid. Brief union with rapper’s SA father Sawyer is a painter and a clothing designer. She met South African actor and Sarafina! star Dumisani Dlamini while he was abroad. In the 1990s, Sawyer and Dlamini had a brief relationship before splitting up. Doja Cat and her brother were born out of the union. She grew up with her mother in New York and California. Last week Doja Cat stated on a US radio interview that she has never been to South Africa. She also downplayed any chance of a visit to her father’s ancestral land any time soon. Doja Cat was quoted saying: “I rely on my career to throw me out to places,” she said.

Late last year, during her father’s wedding, most people anticipated her arrival for the first time on her ancestral land. However, it wasn’t meant to be as she never pitched despite being invited. Instead, she chose to launch her album Scarlet in the same month. Also Read: US hip hop star Doja Cat might not visit SA anytime soon



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content