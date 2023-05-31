Vusi Nova, Nathi Mankayi trade insults over sponsored car

A heated argument between award-winning musicians Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi over a Toyota Fortuner almost brought the King Phalo Airport to a standstill.

Sunday World understands that security had to intervene before an argument turned physical at the pick-up point of the airport, after the two mega stars went toe-to-toe over who should use a sponsored vehicle.

The two musicians had been booked to perform at Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Impolo Yabahlobo (relaxation of friends) family day event which took place in East London on Saturday.

They allegedly hurled insults at each other and refused to ride to the venue together after they were erroneously booked for one car.

According to eyewitnesses Vusi Nova, born Vusimuzi Nongxa, threw a tantrum when he found Mankayi already seated in the Toyota Fortuner.

“Nathi arrived in the car first and sat inside with his manager. A few minutes later, a group which was traveling with Vusi Nova arrived and said he needed to get out because the car was booked for Vusi,” said one of the witnesses.

Moments later, according to a bystander, Vusi Nova refused to share a ride with Mankayi, saying he was not supposed to be in the same vehicle with another artist.

“The main issue was that Vusi was traveling with a lot of people. There was another smaller car made available for him, but he refused and asked for the car Nathi was already in, insisting that Nathi [should] get out of the Fortuner and take the small car,” said the onlooker.

An airport official who asked not to be identified said the musicians were supposed to be shuttled in a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Rumion, which were sponsored by Toyota Beacon Bay in East London.

“They [drivers] were told to pick up nine people from the airport, which included Vusi Nova and Nathi. So they sent a Fortuner and a Toyota Rumion.

“The assumption was that the Fortuner will be used by Vusi Nova and Nathi. They didn’t know that the artists don’t travel in the same car together. Vusi Nova didn’t want to ride in the Fortuner with Nathi.

“He [Vusi] was traveling with other people and there were many [of them], so they wanted Nathi to travel in the smaller car. That is when the quarrel started.”

The airport official added that after a back-and-forth verbal fight, Vusi Nova’s bodyguard apologised to Mankayi, adding that the Thandiwe hitmaker decided to hire a BMW for himself and his entourage.

Sunday World’s attempts to get a comment from Vusi Nova were unsuccessful as his phone rang unanswered.

Mankayi played down the incident, stating that he saw Vusi Nova at the event and that they had engaged in a decent discussion.

“I saw Vusi at the event after my performance. We had a good chat but if he says we had a fight, let him tell you all about it,” said Mankayi.

