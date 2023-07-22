Vuyo Biyela bags new role on ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’

Former The River actor Vuyo Biyela has bagged himself another acting gig on Mzansi Wethu’s first-ever telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

The telenovela is adapted from the popular Zambian story Zuba and the Solalas.

Sibongile & The Dlaminis follows the journey of Sibongile Mbambo, portrayed by Luyanda Zwane, an innocent rural young woman forced to leave her family and dreams behind to become a domestic worker in the lavish mansion of the affluent Dlamini family.

Once there, she discovers that destiny has an unexpected Cinderella story in store for her in the form of a forbidden romance.

The relationship transforms Sibongile’s life and impacts those around her, including her employers and their enormous business empire.

Set in a small town of Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal, Sibongile & The Dlaminis promises to explore timeless themes of love, sacrifice, ambition, and familial bonds.

Taking to social media, Biyela expressed his gratitude for being able to bag a new role where he will portray Kwenzo.

“When you’re living for God and for the people you will never go wrong, you will always be blessed,” he wrote.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the telenovela will mark a significant milestone “in our commitment to delivering diverse and compelling local content”.







“Rhythm World Productions has once again demonstrated its exceptional storytelling prowess, and their collaboration on this project has been truly remarkable,” said Adonisi.

“We are confident that combining their creative genius and our dedicated viewership will make Sibongile & The Dlaminis an unforgettable television experience.”

The cast includes Siyabonga Shibe, Ayanda Borotho, Bhekani Shabalala, and Zodumo Shange.

