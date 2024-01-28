War erupts over Master KG’s reworked Keneilwe hit song

Two of the three original Dalom Kids members, who were involved in the recording of the hit song Keneilwe in its earlier incarnation, are wallowing in poverty.

While they struggle to make ends meet, the new members of Dalom Kids, who sing the reworked version of the song by Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter, are coining it through gigs and royalties.

Celebrate was a song that the original Dalom Kids, which was formed in the 1980s by Magdeline Zungu, Jacqueline Rotwana and Petronella Rampou, who died in 2001, claimed to have written.

