Watch: Costa Titch memorial service

A memorial service for award-winning rapper Constantinos “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou, is currently underway in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old rapper and Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre near Soweto on March 11. He was later declared dead.

Watch the livestream here:

The details of the rapper’s funeral, which is expected to be held in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga have not yet been shared.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author