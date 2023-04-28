Watch: Lamiez Holworthy-Morule shares her childbirth journey

Media personality Lamiez Holwaorthy-Morule has shared her childbirth journey with her fans on social media.

Lamiez said she got to experience an answered prayer and was still in disbelief that she carried and gave birth to her son. Lamiez also shared that she and her husband Khuli Chana had named their baby Leano-Laone Zion Morule.

“I then get to watch his dad and my mom sing and play with him and my heart melts all over again-seeing how much joy he’s brought to all our loved ones warms my heart. This little guy really is my biggest blessing to date, my biggest flex,” she wrote.

