Wedding bells ring for Khutso Theledi, Winnie Mashaba

Wedding bells are ringing in celebville with radio personality Khutso Theledi and gospel music powerhouse Winnie Mashaba saying “I Do”.

Theledi announced in April that she was officially off the dating market, telling her followers that she was engaged to be married to her partner of four years.

The announcement was made in a sleek video on her Instagram account.

At the weekend, the Metro FM presenter exchanged wedding vows to her Italian boyfriend and shared stunning pictures of her dressed up in Sepedi traditional attire.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, beautiful messages, and heartfelt congratulations,” Theledi wrote on Instagram at the weekend.

“Wamina [my hubby] and I are deeply touched by your kind words and warm wishes. Our hearts are truly filled with gratitude.

“We are so thankful for your blessings as we embark on this new chapter together. Your love has added an extra layer of joy to our special moments and we cherish every heartfelt message.

“From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being a part of our journey and for celebrating this precious time with us. Your love means everything to us.”

Mashaba, who divorced her ex-husband of 16 years Makgokgo Makgopa in 2021, also shared that she has tied the knot again.

According to reports, Mashaba was not happy in her previous marriage, which broke down after years of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

At the time, Mashaba said she would not comment about her separation.

“Even if I can get married again, two or five times, I will never go to the media, because I respect the family I am currently married in,” she said.

In December 2022, Mashaba shared that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

“Setlogolwana sa Banareng le Ditlou, Ngwetši ya Bakwena [reciting clan names in reaction to her pregnancy],” she wrote on her social media account.

