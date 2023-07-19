Wiseman Mncube and Lorraine Moropa star in Mandoza biopic

Wiseman Mncube and Lorraine Moropa will star in the late kwaito music legend Mandoza’s six-part biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Wiseman Mncube, who will portray the role of Mandoza, whose real name is Mduduzi Edmond Tshabalala, said he spent days in Zola trying to immerse himself in the late star’s world.

“Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza’s wife, and their son Tumelo were actively involved in the process, sharing a wealth of insight,” said Wiseman Mncube.

“The weight of portraying an icon was heavy on my shoulders. I felt a deep responsibility to honour his memory and pay homage to his legacy, I am honoured to have been chosen for the role.”

Moropa has been cast to portray Mandoza’s wife, who played a crucial role to make sure that the biopic is successful.

“This project was very close to my heart and is something I have been wanting to see come to life for quite some time,” said Lorraine Moropa.

Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza is a dramatization of kwaito legend’s life from his humble beginnings. It looks at his meteoric rise to stardom and the bittersweet years leading up to his untimely departure.

The biopic shows the human side of the South African icon and pays homage to a man who reigned as a true powerhouse in the local entertainment scene, leaving an indelible mark during the earlier years of South Africa’s democracy.

Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, said Mandoza’s music transcended boundaries and united a nation.

“It is imperative that we tell the stories of extraordinary heroes like Mandoza, who was larger than life and left an indelible mark on pop culture across the continent,” Twala said.

“Through Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, we honour his legacy and celebrate his profound impact, reminding us all of the power of music, storytelling, and the ability of individuals to bring people together.”

Also featured in the biopic are Khotso Phosa as Themb’nkosi (young Mandoza), Lindo Sithole as General Nkosinathi, ‘Mzambiya’ Khoza as Lollipop, Fanele Zulu as Nhlanhla Phineas, Bullets as Fana, Lillian Dube as Gogo, and Dawn Thandeka King as Mandoza’s mother.

The compelling biopic will premiere exclusively on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) at 9pm on August 16.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.