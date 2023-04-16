Celebrity News

Wits scraps Mapaseka Mokwele’s contract following assault claims.

By Ngwako Malatji
TV and radio personality Mapaseka Mokwele says she feels violated by the accusations.

The Wits Business School (WBS) has terminated Mapaseka Mokwele’s contract after allegations surfaced that the radio and television personality assaulted a colleague and friend.

The attack on Thandi Makubele is said to have taken place at the institution’s fundraising conference held in Cape Town in September 2022.

