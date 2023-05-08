Working with Boohle has been a great success – Deep London

Rising amapiano star Deep London, real name Lita Kupelo, scooped two accolades at the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards ceremony on Saturday night.

Deep London, who hails from the Eastern Cape, made his hometown and fans proud by winning the first category of amapiano genre, as well as the most viral song for the Hamba Wena hit song featuring Boohle.

The awards ceremony was held at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and was broadcast live on SABC1.

Deep London is not only a musician but he is also a producer as well, and has been working in the music industry for almost 10 years.

He was nominated for both categories and managed to win both of them.

He shared that working with Boohle has been a great success, noting that it was a great opportunity to be working with the amazing vocalist.

“This is a milestone for me, and I will forever be grateful for this. For my fans and my supporters, thank you so much for voting for me, this doesn’t go unnoticed,” said London.

In an interview with Sunday World in December, he said the Hamba Wena song was inspired by his migration from deep house to amapiano.

“Hamba Wena inspired me to a new destination in music. I featured Boohle because I like Boohle’s style,” he said.

“The song was written by me and my colleague at Cycad studios, then Boohle liked it. The rest is history.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Artist of the Year – AKA

Best Afrosoul – Pop Song – Zuko SA – Andikalibali

Best Amapiano Song – Deep London – Hamba Wena

Best Collaboration Song – AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Duo or Group – Inkabi Nation

Best Female Artist – Makhadzi

Best Gospel Album – Pastor Lungi Ndala – Victorious Praise

Best Hip-Hop Artist – AKA

Best House Song – Skye Wanda – Amazwi

Best Jazz Album – Nduduzo Makhathini – In The Spirit of Ntu

Best Kwaito/Gqom Song – Dj Tira – Sikilidi

Best Male Artist – AKA

Best Male Video – Dj Tira – Sikilidi

Best New Age R&B Artist – MOE

Best Viral Challenge – Deep London featuring Boohle – Hamba Wena

New Artist – CocoSA

Best Styled Artist – Musa Keys

Lifetime Award – Dr Esther Mahlangu and Mafikizolo

Song of the Year – Betusile Mcinga – Ngena Noah

Africa Award – Waters (Namibia)

