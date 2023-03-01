‘Y Breakfast Show’ co-host bids farewell after 12 years on radio

Y breakfast co-host Bryce Clarke, affectionally known as DJ Ankeltap or Malume, has bid farewell after being with the radio station for 12 years.

DJ Ankeltap started his journey at Y in 2012 and has hosted different slots.

Speaking about his journey, the DJ said the day he entered the office of the programming manager for the first time, he knew that Y would be his home.

“I have dedicated 12 years of my life to this brand and believe that the time has come to make way for a new generation of talent,” said DJ Ankeltap.

“I believe in Y and in the talent here. I will miss the Y Mornings listeners, but I know I am leaving them in good hands. I will always hold Y in my heart.”

Y Mornings co-host Kandis “Kardash” said: “Starting each weekday with the Y Mornings listener has been the greatest honour and I will miss them.

“We have made amazing radio together and I look forward to hearing the new team on air.”

Y managing director Haseena Cassim said DJ Ankletap is an incredible talent and believes that he is one of best storytellers in local radio.

“I have watched DJ Ankletap throughout his time with the station and find his ability to genuinely connect with the listener incredible. He had listeners at the edge of their seats in laugher, in tears and in awe as he shared his life experiences with them. Talent like this doesn’t come around often and Y is honoured to have been an integral part of his career and also his team. Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash, along with assistant producer Josi Chave will be missed. We know that the new Breakfast show will deliver the best of our Y DNA,” she said.

The last edition of the Y morning breakfast show will be aired on 24 March 2023.

The new breakfast show will be announced with the rest of the 2023 line-up and will debut on 1 April 2023.

