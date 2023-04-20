Zizi Kodwa hosts dinner to award Grammy Award winners

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa will on Thursday host a gala dinner at the Galleria Conference and Events Venue in Sandton to pay homage to renowned Grammy Award winners.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the event will recognise South African artists who have won a Grammy Award over the years.

These include Miriam Makeba, five-time Grammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, three-time Grammy Award winner Lebo Morake, and Soweto Gospel Choir.

The 2023 Grammy Award winners Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakhele Madida, popularly known as Zakes Bantwini, will also be honoured.

“The event will also highlight the executive actions and policy proposals of government that honour the creative sector while elevating the spirit of the nations as we drive nation-building through celebrating South African excellence in the arts at a global stage, promoting and advancing the creative economy,” said the department.

