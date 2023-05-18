Kodwa in contact with Manzini’s family regarding burial assistance

The office of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has confirmed that it is in contact with the late jazz musician Musa Manzini’s family who have reached out to the public for assistance with burial costs.

Manzini passed away on Monday at Helen Joseph hospital in Joburg after suffering a seizure.

The bass guitarist – whose hits Noluthando from his album My Bass and Renaissance Song from his debut album New Reflections – has had several operations to remove a recurring brain tumour which was first diagnosed in 2006.

Speaking to Sunday World from Italy where he is attending a cultural exhibition, Kodwa said his office is in contact with the family, referring all queries to it.

His office confirmed that they awaiting a written request from the family, as protocol requires, before a formal response is given.

“At this point, we have spoken to the family who have contacted us telephonically indicating that they needed assistance,” said the chief of staff in the minister’s office Nambitha Mekane.

“We are waiting a formal request. Then we will be able to say how we can help from the resources we have,” she said.

Manzini’s surgery in 2018 made international headlines because he was kept awake while the doctors conducted the six-hour operation at Durban’s Chief Albert Luthuli hospital with Manzini strumming his guitar.

The University of Cape Town music graduate said the doctors kept him awake during the operation partly to preserve and restore his finger movements.

In 2021, he required another surgery to remove the tumour which has returned.

The 51-year-old bassist, who was born in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, will be buried in Richards Bay on Saturday (May 20).

He also held a Master of Arts in Film and Television from Wits University and was a music producer for local soapies Generations and Backstage.

A memorial service is expected to be held at Durban’s BAT Centre on Friday. Another memorial service will be held on his birthday May 30 in Joburg.

