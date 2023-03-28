Zola Nombona celebrates 10 years in the industry

Media personality and actress Zola Nombona is celebrating a milestone in her career, 10 years in the entertainment industry.

Taking to social media Nombona said she couldn’t believe how she has been living her dream over the years and thanked God for all of it.

She reminisced about the days when she was younger watching television and would dream about seeing herself on the small screen.

The actress thanked everyone who has been there for her and supported her craft over the years.

Nombona’s first major role was in the drama series Intersexions on SABC 1 in 2013. In 2015, she had her first starring role as Roxanne in the e.tv drama Zbondiwe. She has also starred as Monde on Mzansi Magic’s Lockdown and most recently starred as Pam on Generations: The Legacy.

“I’m excited for the next 10 years and ready to unveil a lot more that’s been brewing inside. I’m going to take risks, learn and unlearn, be brave, and most importantly have fun and praise God every day,” wrote Nombona.

