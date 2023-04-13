Zolisa Xaluva returns to screen as cut throat businessman

Award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva will be making a return to the small screens as a cut-throat businessman, who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. Xaluva will be playing the role of Caesar on e.tv’s brand-new drama Smoke & Mirrors.

Smoke & Mirrors takes over the 9pm slot replacing Imbewu.

It includes a star-studded cast made up of Ayanda Bandla, Lusanda Mbane, Meshack Mavuso –Magabane, Kabomo Vilakazi, Angela Sithole, and Siya Raymond.

Loyiso Maqoma, creator, writer, and producer said they have cooked up a story that is gripping at its core but has multiple facets that resonate with the viewers.

“Plenty of research went into putting the show together and in the end, we are happy to say we have a good product to show and tell,” said Maqoma.

Helga Palmer, Head of Local Programming said: “The introduction of Smoke and Mirrors opens a world that hasn’t been explored before, the combination of this story and cast will simply blow our audience’s minds away.”

The drama series will start on Monday April 17 at 9 PM.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author