Zuraida Jardine returns to TV after several years

The popular and loved Zuraida Jardine is making her return to the small screen after being absent for several years.

She will now host SABC 3’s (S3) lifestyle show Afternoon Express.

The media personality took time off to focus on her children and psychology studies.

Zuraida joins the popular daytime series which offers viewers a blend of lifestyle, entertainment, and informative content.

As a seasoned broadcaster and television presenter, her illustrious career spans over two decades.

“I am thrilled to announce my return to television, where I will be joining the esteemed Afternoon Express team this week. My decade-long devotion to studying and practicing in the realm of health and wellness has equipped me with profound knowledge in psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies, which I am eager to share with our audience. My unique expertise in wellness affords me a different lens through which to host this new direction for the show and connect with the audience,” she said.

She added that she is ecstatic to be the new voice and face of the show, offering a fresh perspective for audiences across South Africa.

“This exciting chapter of my career promises to breathe new life into the health and wellness dialogue. I look forward to you joining me on this enriching journey towards a healthier life.”

Sane Zondi, Programme Manager of S3, said she was excited to have Zuraida back on the channel and is excited to see the content contribution and wealth she will bring onto the show given her life journey and growth.

“Afternoon Express viewers are sure to get a wealth of inspiration and a new perspective on some of the issues we grapple with on a daily basis in this fast-evolving world. Zuraida will bring a wealth of new knowledge on health and well-being, especially that she’s been coaching people to reach their full potential through wellness workshops. We wish her all the best on this new journey on Afternoon Express.”

The show, featuring Jardine, will air on Tuesday at 6pm.

