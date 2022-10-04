Charmza of the week: Thuso Mbedu

Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu is our charmer after scoring a role in a new movie, acting alongside Hollywood superstar Viola Davis.

Mbedu stars in the movie The Woman King, one of her biggest breaks, coming just after her debut on Amazon Prime Video’s Underground Railroad.

The Woman King is a tale of a general of an all-female military unit, who fights the French and neighbouring tribes.

The twice-Emmy nominated Mbedu is also the first SA actress to lead a mainstream US series with her role as Cora in Underground Railroad.

