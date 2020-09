Our EFF comrades continue to be dimwits of note. First Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with his lukewarm apology toward GBV victims.

Why don’t you, like you asked Clicks to do, donate your coins to deserving causes?

By the way, when you lot were out protesting around the country, catching covivi wasn’t a concern.

But when you guys were summoned to court – suddenly the virus was a concern? My comrades, stop with the double standards!

Shwashwi