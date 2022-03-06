Uzalo gets explosive as Nyandeni fires up

The inferno is only getting started as veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni joins the cast of Uzalo season eight. The 63-year-old thespian, who is also seen playing a wicked Christian and unfaithful tenderpreneur on The Republic, said she still experienced the same excitement when starting a new role as she did in her formative years.

The grey-haired mom has been in the industry for over 40 years, and she is not planning to retire from the industry any time soon. “Being on the screen excites me and it feels rejuvenating to live in someone else’s shoes because that’s what we do on set.

“We try at best to bring life into a character and this means even understanding the emotions of that character, not only the script. This is what I was born for,” said the thespian. The Soweto-born actress has shown face in several TV shows since her 20s, including Zone 14 in the early 2000s, Isibaya and – but not limited to – Isidingo.

Nyandeni will now take on the character of Njinji, who is described as a fierce and ruthless woman hiding in the widest smiles and the word of God in the face of the community – and she is here to fight the KwaMashu crime-god, Nkunzi. The SABC 1 drama is also adding to their remarkable new ensemble cast of Omuhle Gela, Siyabonga Radebe, Ronald Mkhwanazi, Thabisile Zikhali, Sthembile Mhlongo and Hope Mbele, who will all add to the jaw-dropping drama of the new season.

“Njinji is a wolf in a sheep’s skin because she is loving and giving to the community because she genuinely doesn’t want to see the community suffer the same pains of abuse and negligence as she did in her past. “The history is that Njinji suffered a lot during her youthful days until she was found by a hard-core criminal of a man who at least made something out of this young woman.

"He unfortunately died and I, as Njinji, was left to hustle for myself and continue from where he left off," said the thespian.



She said people have been waiting to see Nkunzi in action after playing a good Samaritan for so long, and she was most excited to play a character that will play with guns blazing, head-to-head with the kingpin. Nkunzi will attempt to forcefully get hold of his son, Vikizitha Magwaza, who is Njinji's nephew. "I love playing the villain because that is not who I am in real life. This is different from other characters I have played, on Isibaya. I attacked only if my family was involved and after clearly understanding the situation. But here, I kill and ask questions later," she said.

The mother of one said her career kept her busy and it still remained the second thing she loves apart from her family, though she has been divorced she was still not planning to bring another man home. "I am happy with who and what I am. I am also happy with my characters," she said.

