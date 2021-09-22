REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Famous faces from SA who wouldn’t make it to the annual Met Gala

By Nompilo Zulu
Minnie Dlamini. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- The annual Met Gala is every fashionista’s favourite event.

We are there next year and wanted to share a list of people we won’t find in the area.

  • Thick Leeyonce would be too busy obsessing about skinny women and their thigh gaps.

  • Mampitsha would forget to book a ticket for Babes Wodumo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

  • Bricks will still be in jail.
  • Felicia Mabuza-Suttle will be too busy trying to find a jacket with short shoulder pads.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 27: TV personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle attends Shared Interest’s 20th Anniversary Awards Gala at Gotham Hall on February 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Shared Interest)

  • Somizi Mhlongo’s outfit would need half the plane.

Somizi Mhlongo

  • Ntsiki Mazwai would probably be in everybody’s business.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – November 04: Ntsiki Mazwai during the H&M Store Openning on November 04, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

 

  • Minnie Dlamini-Jones is so beautiful, she would never return

Minnie Dlamini-Jones

  • Zodwa Wabantu would probably be arrested for public indecency.

  • Lasizwe would never return, he would charm their socks off.

Lasizwe

  • Sho Madjozi would need to give other village girls a chance.

Instagram photo: Sho Majozi

  • Carol Bouwer would probably arrive in a business suit and be mistaken for staff.

Carol Bouwer

  • DJ Tira would not have much to say but giggle throughout dinner

DJ Tira. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

  • Babes Wodumo would be explaining her teeth saga, so would miss it, besides the ticket not being booked.
  • Pappa Penny would be too busy tying his hair for festivities.

Papa Penny

  • Politicians because they are not celebrities no matter the number of followers. Stay in your lane.

Fikile Mbalula

