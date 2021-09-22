Famous faces from SA who wouldn’t make it to the annual Met Gala

Johannesburg- The annual Met Gala is every fashionista’s favourite event.

We are there next year and wanted to share a list of people we won’t find in the area.

Thick Leeyonce would be too busy obsessing about skinny women and their thigh gaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *protected email* (@thickleeyonce)

Mampitsha would forget to book a ticket for Babes Wodumo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

Bricks will still be in jail.

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle will be too busy trying to find a jacket with short shoulder pads.

Somizi Mhlongo’s outfit would need half the plane.

Ntsiki Mazwai would probably be in everybody’s business.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones is so beautiful, she would never return

Zodwa Wabantu would probably be arrested for public indecency.

Lasizwe would never return, he would charm their socks off.

Sho Madjozi would need to give other village girls a chance.

Carol Bouwer would probably arrive in a business suit and be mistaken for staff.

DJ Tira would not have much to say but giggle throughout dinner

Babes Wodumo would be explaining her teeth saga, so would miss it, besides the ticket not being booked.

Pappa Penny would be too busy tying his hair for festivities.

Politicians because they are not celebrities no matter the number of followers. Stay in your lane.

