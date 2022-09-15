Host dished up a good picnic

While Mohale was busy washing and cleansing his sins of the past, his ex Somizi was partying a storm and at the same time washing away his worries on the East Rand.

As the city of Ekurhuleni came alive this past weekend, I was among the VIP guests at Greg’s Exclusive lifestyle white picnic at Carnival City.

This is one of the grandest ideas to come out of East, although moi is not an all-white party fan, especially when it’s held in the dusty streets, I somehow enjoyed myself at this event.

Maybe it’s because the ever-gracious host, Greg, makes sure we are all taken care of.

MC Somizi seemed like he was attending another doomed-to-failure wedding in his overly-fancy white outfit.

Social media influencer Alphi Sipho, looked like he was taking his younger siblings for a joy ride at Carnival City, all dressed up in shorts and white shirt. How basic? Now that you are on your way to becoming a star, make some effort at dressing up. You already have a cute and sexy face.

Sexy and cute, Lerato Kganyakgo did her thing, but how come her husband never tags along? Is he aware how good she is on decks?

