VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Imbewu’s star Phindile Gwala goes back to her roots

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Whoever thought that the gorgeous Imbewu’s Phindile Gwala can get in the garden?

She clearly has not forgotten her roots as she posted pictures of her in her mother’s garden, harvesting what looked like onions.

Remember when Shwa complained about celebrities that behave like they own the world and thinking they are gods?

Now, Shwa is impressed that even when celebrities make it in the industry, they do not forget where they come from and they go about life, like any other human being.

 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes