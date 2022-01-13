REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

King Monada ventures into condom industry

By Mbalenhle Zuma
King Monada

Johannesburg- Just when we thought we’d seen it all King Monada surprises us and now has his own condom range.

Monada took to social media to share the news of his new exciting venture.

“If they did it why can’t we did it we can did it too. Get yourself a box now,” he wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Monada (@kingmonadamusic)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes